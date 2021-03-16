Rain and snow head into western New Mexico Tuesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, with no issues for the morning commute, but the next winter storm is on its way into New Mexico and southern Colorado. The west side of the state will start to see mountain snow and low elevation rain/snow during the mid-morning. The rain and snow will move into the Rio Grande Valley and northern mountains by midday, and eventually, rain and snow will spread into northeast New Mexico by the evening. Temperatures will be above freezing today so snow will be limited to the mountains, but as temperatures drop overnight, snow will intensify in northern New Mexico.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches will go into effect midday and tonight for the northern mountains, and far northeast highlands, including Raton Pass, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas and Union County. Heavy snow is expected in these areas, along with very strong wind, which could cause blizzard-like conditions tonight and tomorrow morning.

The wind will be gusty across the state as the cold front moves west to east, but the wind will be a big story for southern and eastern NM. Gusts up to 60-65 mph will be possible through the day for south central NM. High wind warnings will be in effect, along with blowing dust advisories, which could cause difficult driving conditions. Winds will gust to around 35-40 mph in the middle Rio Grande Valley.

The system will continue to drop snow, rain and bring strong wind to eastern NM through the Wednesday morning commute, but the system will move out by around noon.