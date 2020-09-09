Rain and snow falls in New Mexico as temperatures drop

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a cold and wet morning across New Mexico. Put on extra layers today and grab the rain jacket and umbrella. Rain continues to fall this morning, and snow and mix are falling in the northern mountains, northeast highlands, and east plains. Temperatures are below freezing in northeast New Mexico, and slick spots will be possible on the roads, including I-25 from Las Vegas to Raton, and I-40 between Moriarty and Santa Rosa.

Rain will be sparse this morning in Albuquerque, but a surge in storms is expected from south to north mainly along I-25 this afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible at times, with the heaviest amounts falling in SW New Mexico. The driest areas in the state will be far west and far east New Mexico today. Snow and mix will turn mostly to rain in northern New Mexico as temperatures warm up midday. However, snow will keep falling in the high elevations through today. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect through at least 12 p.m. today, and several will continue until 6 p.m. tonight. Roads will be snowy and slick.

The wind will be a bit lighter today, but it will still be a breezy day with wind gusts 20-40 mph. The weather will start to move out tomorrow morning, with mostly dry skies in Albuquerque on Thursday. Showers will continue east tomorrow, before finally coming to an end by the evening.