A storm system will bring rain and snow to parts of New Mexico Wednesday. The heaviest snow will continue to fall in the San Juan Mountains.

Another quiet day across the state for most. Temperatures are a little cooler than Monday, but still above-average for December. Snow has been falling in the San Juan Mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Colorado.

Showers will be pushing into southeast New Mexico overnight and continue through Wednesday evening. The best chance for accumulating rainfall will be closer to the Texas state line. Meanwhile, scattered showers and mountain snow will develop across northwest and northern New Mexico. Heavy snowfall will be possible in the San Juan Mountains. As the rain and snow moves east through the evening, snow level may drop to valley floors by late Wednesday night. A dusting to a couple inches of snow will be possible across northern New Mexico and the northern mountains. There is an isolated chance for rain in Albuquerque Wednesday evening.

Cooler and drier weather arrives Thursday. Winds will be stronger across northeast New Mexico. More seasonal temperatures will stick with us through the weekend as our weather will stay quiet. Another storm is on track to move into New Mexico early next week. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty, but strong winds and much colder temperatures are likely with chances for snow for parts of the state.