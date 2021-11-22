Rain and snow chances return to parts of New Mexico

A storm system will bring rain showers and mountain snow to parts of western, central, and northern New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday.

Southwesterly upper level flow will begin to bring in moisture into New Mexico overnight. This will be evident by high cloud cover that will be spreading into the state. Moisture will increase through the day Tuesday. By Tuesday evening, an upper level trough will pass across the state bringing scattered showers and mountain snow to the northwestern part of New Mexico. This will push east through the overnight as a Pacific cold front moves through. Chances for rain will move into the Albuquerque area Wednesday morning. Snow levels will drop down to 6,000′ behind the Pacific front by Wednesday afternoon.

Western New Mexico will begin to dry out by Wednesday evening, but a backdoor cold front will begin pushing into northeastern New Mexico. This front will bring more moisture behind it, increasing the chances for upslope snow along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Wednesday evening and scattered showers in the lower elevations. The front will push south and through the gaps in the central mountain chain bringing colder weather for Thanksgiving Day.

Rain and snow will wrap up by Thursday morning, giving way to dry, sunny, and cool weather for Thanksgiving Day.