NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on Wednesday as winds pick up across the state. Another storm system will bring snow and rain chances Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

Warmer weather returned to New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Even warmer temperatures will build in Wednesday as westerly winds become breezier across the state. A storm system will begin to move into western New Mexico late Wednesday night bringing a mix of light rain and snow.

The storm will move over northern New Mexico Thursday morning bringing moderate to briefly heavy snowfall to the northern mountains and rain to the lower elevations of northern, eastern, and central New Mexico. Clouds will increase with this storm system on Thursday as it will also bring in cooler weather statewide into the end of the week.

High temperatures begin to rebound for northwestern New Mexico on Friday, while everybody begins to warm up on Saturday. This warming trend will continue into Sunday as high temperatures will once again climb back to well-above average.

Yet another storm system will move into New Mexico Sunday night into Monday. This storm will bring in cooler temperatures, but snow levels look to remain relatively high, mainly above 7,500′ as the storm will move in during the afternoon. There will be a widespread chance of rain and mountain snow with this next storm system too, but as of right now does not look like there should be any major travel impacts.