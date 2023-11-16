A more active weather pattern begins this weekend. Rain and snow will return to parts of New Mexico starting Saturday, along with cooler temperatures.

A few spotty showers fell across parts of northwest New Mexico Thursday morning. Most of the isolated rain has dried up this afternoon, but the clouds are still sticking around. Despite the clouds, most of the state has warmed a couple degrees higher compared to Wednesday’s high temperatures. Winds have also been gusting over 30 mph in parts of eastern New Mexico. These winds will die down this evening. A few spotty showers will again be possible overnight around the Farmington area and southern New Mexico.

Drier weather returns Friday, but clouds will stick around across the southern half of the state. Temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler thanks to weak backdoor cold front that will move through Friday morning.

Our weather becomes more active Saturday as a storm system approaches the state. Rain and mountain snow will move into northwest New Mexico/southwest Colorado Saturday morning. Scattered showers and mountain snow will move into the western and central parts of the state by Saturday afternoon. Forecast models suggest there will be a break in most of the precipitation Saturday night, with another round moving into the northern half of New Mexico on Sunday with windier and cooler temperatures.

A strong backdoor cold front moves in Monday morning, bringing more light to moderate rain and snow along and east of the central mountain chain mostly. Winds will also dramatically pick up behind the front, gusting as high as 30 to 50 mph in the eastern half of the state. Drier weather will return Monday night with a slow warming trend beginning Tuesday afternoon.