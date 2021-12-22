Rain and snow chances return for the Christmas holiday

A storm system will bring rain and snow to parts of western and northern New Mexico by Christmas Eve. While southeastern New Mexico will see record high temperatures.

Westerly upper level winds continue to bring in warmer temperatures today across the state. Roswell tied a record high temperature today. Temperatures will continue to climb statewide through Christmas Eve. Southeastern New Mexico will break more record temperatures through Christmas Day. Meanwhile, rain and snow will begin to move into northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado by Thursday afternoon. Snow levels will remain high so the only chances for snow will be in the mountains.

Snow and rain picks up across the northern and western parts of the state, along with southwestern Colorado, Thursday night through Christmas Eve. Snow will be heavy above about 8,000-9,000′. Over 2 feet of snow will be possible in the San Juan Mountains, while over a foot is likely along the peaks of the northern mountains in New Mexico. Rain will fall in the lower elevations. Strong winds will also come with this storm system, mainly in eastern New Mexico where wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Most of eastern New Mexico will miss out on the moisture with this storm. The storm system wraps up for most by Christmas evening, but snow will linger in the northern mountains potentially into Sunday.

Temperatures will be cooler into next week as the active pattern continues. A steady flow of moisture and weak upper level disturbances in the jet stream will keep mountain snow chances and some valley rain chances around northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado into the New Year.