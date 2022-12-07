NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to light-moderate rain in southeast New Mexico, and the rain will continue streaming into the southeast and east plains all day. Meanwhile, central and northern NM are dry this morning, bring scattered rain showers will arrive this afternoon.

Snow will continue in the San Juan Mountains all day, and snow will spread east into the northern mountains of New Mexico this afternoon. The heaviest snow in the northern mountains will fall tonight, and a light dusting to a few inches of accumulation will be possible in the mountain towns. The ski areas may see up to around 5″. The San Juan mountains in Colorado will see another 5-10″ above 10,000′, and 2-5″ below 10,000′, today through tonight. The San Juan in New Mexico, near Chama, will see around 2-6″, and up to 10″ above 10,000′. Winds will be breezy, especially on the east side of the state, gusting up to around 35-40 mph. Temperatures will stay mild, but a cold front will cool temperatures down for Thursday.