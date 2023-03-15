NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry across the state. Skies will start mostly sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Most areas will stay dry through midday, but rain will move into western New Mexico, the northern mountains and the Rio Grande Valley by mid afternoon through the evening.

The Metro could see rain showers by the late afternoon, and even some heavier rain from around 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Snow will begin after 5 p.m. in the northern mountains and continue through the night. Scattered rain and mountain snow will continue through Thursday morning. Winds will be gusty in the drier areas of eastern New Mexico. Wind advisories will be in effect this afternoon for the northeast highlands and south central mountains, where gusts up to 55 mph will be possible.

Snow and rain will continue on Thursday. Snow will be the most widespread in northeast New Mexico, and scattered rain and snow will continue in central, northern and western New Mexico . Precipitation will likely end by Friday midday. There is a slight chance for light snow showers in the Metro Friday morning. Winds will stay gusty in southern New Mexico.