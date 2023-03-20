Several rounds of rain and mountain snow will move through New Mexico this week. Heavy snow will fall across the northern mountains with rain in the lower elevations.

Rain and mountain snow will continue overnight for parts of New Mexico. Some areas could see slick and icy roadways overnight too as a result of the snow. Tuesday will bring another round of heavy mountain snow and lower elevation rain across northwest and northern New Mexico into southern Colorado.

Wednesday will be another wet day across wester, northern, and central New Mexico as a cold front sweeps in from the west. Heavy snow will continue to fall in the northern mountains as the winds pick up too. Eastern New Mexico will remain dry most of this week, and with strong winds Wednesday afternoon, a critical fire danger will develop across this part of the state. Temperatures will be closer to average Wednesday before the cold front moves in leaving us colder for the rest of the week.

By Thursday morning, up to 5′ of snow will be possible in the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado, with up to 3′ in the northern mountains of New Mexico.

There is a lot more uncertainty with what will happen with another surge of moisture into the state Thursday, with one forecast model keeping us wet and another leaving us drier. There is higher confidence that we will be drier though for this weekend, with the exception of mountain snow in northern New Mexico.