Scattered showers and storms will continue through at least Wednesday. Temperature will stay cooler than average for the next several days.

Rounds of showers and storms continue to move through parts of New Mexico Tuesday. Monday’s cold front and the cloud cover has kept high temperatures much cooler than average. So far, today’s high temperatures around Albuquerque have been the coolest we have seen since late April! We will continue to see scattered showers and storms overnight once again again across parts of the state, with another cool start to the day Wednesday.

Temperatures start a very slow warming trend Wednesday afternoon with a few more breaks in the clouds. With the additional sunshine and still abundant moisture in place, we will be seeing more thunderstorms developing Wednesday afternoon. These storms could drop locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding. These storms will taper off late Wednesday night.

Drier air begins moving into New Mexico Thursday and Friday. Scattered rain and storms will still be possible though across northern and eastern New Mexico. We will continue to see clearing skies and warmer temperatures for most into the weekend, but high temperatures will still be cooler than normal for this time of year.