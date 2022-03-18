NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The winter storm has moved out of the state, leaving some snowy roads in the northern high terrain, and freezing fog in spots like Clines Corners and Ruidoso. Temperatures are colder, and sub-freezing for the commute. Friday will be a quieter day, with slightly warmer temperatures, mostly to partly sunny skies, and lighter winds. Winds will come in from the NW at 10-20 mph. A light shower of flurries will be possible in the northern mountains this afternoon as a weak upper level disturbance moves over the area.

Saturday will be beautiful, thanks to high pressure. Skies will be sunny in the morning, with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be lighter at about 5-15 mph from the southwest. Temperatures will start warming up thanks to the high pressure and the wind shift.

Sunday will be warmer, but a much windier day. Winds will gust at around 30-40 mph from the southwest. Clouds will roll through, and rain and snow showers will arrive in northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado during the afternoon and evening. Scattered rain and snow will spread across New Mexico through Monday.