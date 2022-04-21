NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is quiet and cool across the state. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s in northern New Mexico, and 40s and 50s in central and southern NM. Winds are mostly light. Thursday will be breezy in eastern New Mexico, with wind gusts from the southwest at 35-40 mph. The breezy winds and low relative humidity is prompting red flag warnings for the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and all of eastern New Mexico. Fire danger is still elevated across all of the state, but winds will be a bit quieter for areas west of the central mountain chain. The Rio Grande Valley and west will see winds from the southwest at 10-20 mph and occasional gusts to 25 mph during the evening. Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm, with no big changes from Wednesday.

A big wind storm will arrive Friday. Winds will be sustained at 35-50 mph and gusts will reach 50-75 mph. The highest gusts will be around the mountains. These dangerous winds may cause power outages, wind damage, low visibility on the roads due to dust, and most importantly, extreme fire danger. All of the state will be under red flag warnings.

Temperatures will fall Friday and Saturday across the state, as a cold front pushes through New Mexico. Temperatures will drop 10-20 degrees and be cooler than normal over the weekend.