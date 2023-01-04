NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and cold. Tuesday’s storm has excited the state, and roads may be snowy in the northern mountains. Most areas will have no issues for the morning commute. Today will stay cool and mostly to partly sunny.

Winds will be gusty in the central mountains, northeast highlands and central highlands this morning through the afternoon. Wind advisories are currently in effect until 2 PM. High pressure will move over the state by Thursday, helping temperatures warm up through Friday, and calming winds down a bit on Thursday.