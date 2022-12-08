NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a foggy morning in southeast New Mexico, thanks to lingering moisture from all of Wednesday’s rain. Visibility is as low as zero miles in Eddy, Lea and Chaves counties. Snow continues in the San Juan Mountains, but it will come to an end by the early afternoon. The snow has ended in the northern mountains of New Mexico, but roads will be snow covered in the mountain towns.

Today will be sunnier, dry and cool. A breeze up to 25-35 mph will be possible in eastern NM. It’s an overall quieter day. Clouds will roll in Friday, with rain chances in southeast NM. The weekend will be sunny and warmer. The next storm will move in on Monday, bringing widespread snow, some rain, and much colder temperatures for next week.