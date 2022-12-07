Scattered showers and mountain snow is moving across New Mexico Wednesday. Drier and more seasonable weather will return through the weekend.

After showers, storms, and snow moved through parts of New Mexico today, it is wrapping up tonight. Drier air will begin to move into western New Mexico late tonight, bringing and end to those showers, storms, and mountain snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the northern mountains and the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado.

Drier and quieter weather will return through the weekend. High temperatures will be right around average for this time of year. Highs will climb back above-average on Sunday ahead of our next storm system. A large storm will begin to move into New Mexico Sunday night. This storm will bring windy weather and much colder temperatures into the middle of next week. Snow is also likely across western and northern parts of the state.