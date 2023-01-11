Strong winds from Wednesday afternoon will be dying down through the evening. Quieter weather will return to wrap up the week, but an active pattern returns late this weekend.

Strong winds developed Wednesday as part of a storm system that scraped across New Mexico. Winds have relaxed now tonight. Eventually calm conditions will return by Thursday morning. Cooler weather will stick around Thursday, but winds will remain calm. A warming trend begins Friday and will continue into Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in overhead.

The weather pattern will finally change to benefit New Mexico beginning Sunday. The pattern that has been drenching the West Coast will shift southward, sending more moisture into New Mexico Sunday through early next week. A series of storm system will bring rain and snow across the western two-thirds of the state, with the potential for heavy snow across all mountain ranges, but especially in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. The Albuquerque metro will even see a chance for rain and light snow. The most active days will be Sunday and Tuesday of next of week.