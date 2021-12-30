Quieter Thursday before stronger storm arrives New Year’s Eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday will bring a brief break from the messy weather. Light scattered snow showers will be possible in the San Juan and northern mountains, along with some light rain moving into southwest New Mexico during the afternoon. The rest of the state will be dry and mostly cloudy, with a light breeze and near-normal temperatures.

The next winter storm arrives for New Year’s Eve and Day. Winter storm warnings will be in effect starting tonight and tomorrow morning, lasting through Saturday. Difficult travel conditions are expected through the holiday.

Rain and snow will arrive in the state by Friday morning, with snow in the northern, western, and southwest mountains, and rain in the lower terrain and central mountains. Snow and rain will be scattered throughout the day, intensifying and becoming more widespread during the evening and overnight. Snow levels will drop by Saturday morning, leading to a better chance for snow in the Metro by then. Scattered snow will continue through Saturday evening in the mountains, but the valleys and plains will dry out by the afternoon.