NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is colder and quiet. Temperatures are starting at or below freezing across the entire state. Clouds will increase throughout the day, temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than Wednesday, and winds will be lighter.

The east plains and mountains will see winds up to around 25-30 mph, while other areas stay relatively calm. Another storm will cross the Rockies on Friday, bringing some minor snow and mix by early Friday morning to the San Juans and Four Corners. Light snow will be possible in the northern mountains of New Mexico during the day Friday. Only a dusting to two inches will be possible, with higher amounts up to four inches in the San Juan Mountains. The storm will bring high wind gusts to the state, and downslope warming will cause temperatures to spike across the east plains.