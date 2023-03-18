It definitely felt more like late January this afternoon with high temps only reaching the middle 40s in Albuquerque and upper 30s in Santa Fe. These highs are 20° below average for mid March. By the way, it was the snowiest St. Patrick’s in Albuquerque since 1952 with an inch of snow recorded at the Sunport. However, most of yesterday’s snow melted away thanks to limited sunshine throughout the day. Meanwhile, mountain snow showers continued in pretty much all the central mountains. We’ll catch a very brief break tonight as skies became mainly clear. Enjoy it, since the next wave of moisture arrives late Sunday night into Monday.

Highs on Sunday will warm a few degrees with mainly sunny skies east, cloudier conditions west. Our winds begin turning around from the south which will help begin a very slow warmup through midweek. Later Sunday more clouds increase from west to east with snow showers developing over the higher terrain west. The Monday AM commute could be a slick one for Gallup and Grants, so allow some extra time in your travels. Scattered afternoon rain showers are expected for the ABQ metro pretty much each day Monday through Wednesday. Also early week, our stronger wind gusts will return each afternoon as well ranging between 30-50 mph. The only day our temps will be near average will be Wednesday, ahead of our next cold front.