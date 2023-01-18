Snow is still continues for some areas as our latest storm system exits. Winds will come to an end tonight, but another winter storm will arrive Friday.

Moderate to heavy snowfall continue this evening across parts of the northern mountains, with snow still in the Sandias and down to the Sacramento Mountains. Winds will be dying down tonight as the snow will taper off too. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.

Our next winter storm will move into New Mexico and Colorado through the day Friday. Snow will begin in western New Mexico Friday morning bringing scattered snow showers across west-central and northwest New Mexico into southwest Colorado. Snow will continue to push east into Friday afternoon but with colder temperatures, snow levels will be sitting lower. The Albuquerque metro will first see a chance for rain with the storm Friday afternoon, but as temperatures drop Friday evening it could switch over to snow. The storm will continue Friday night, bringing snow to northern and northeastern New Mexico. Moderate to heavy snow will be possible in the far northeastern part of the state Friday night before the storm wraps up by Saturday afternoon.

Snowfall totals with this next storm will not be like the previous storms that have moved through. They will be lighter, but it could bring more widespread snowfall for west-central New Mexico and areas along and north of I-40, including the Albuquerque metro. Quieter weather returns this weekend, but temperatures will be well-below average. Even colder air moves in early next week with yet another storm system, but there is a lot of uncertainty in the timing and track of this one.