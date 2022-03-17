NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are wrapping up across New Mexico this evening. Warmer weather will return this weekend before another storm arrives Sunday night.

Wrap-around moisture is still bringing a mix of rain and snow across eastern New Mexico. However, the precipitation will be wrapping up tonight and colder air will settle in and winds will slowly die down. On Friday, high temperatures begin a warming trend in the western half of New Mexico as quieter weather returns. Cooler air will linger in the eastern half of the state.

Temperatures climb for everybody this weekend, eventually peaking on Sunday ahead of another storm system. Winds will remain lighter Saturday, but become much stronger Sunday afternoon. Upper-level winds increase Sunday afternoon as the storm system approaches New Mexico. This will cause windy conditions on the ground, along with an increase in cloud cover.

The core of an upper-level storm system will move into New Mexico Sunday night through Monday, gaining strength at the same time. This storm will bring widespread precipitation chances to the state, especially on Monday. Snow will mainly stay in the mountains as upper-level temperatures won’t be as cold. Many lower elevation locations will see chances for rain.

Lingering rain and mountain snow will continue into Tuesday as we slowly dry out again. Warmer weather will return again too into the middle and end of next week.