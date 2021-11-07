Quiet weekend weather continues

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures warm dramatically for the second half of the weekend, feeling more like late September or October, rather than first or second week of November. Winds will strengthen through the afternoon, a little bit stronger than Saturday, and for those east of the mountains, warmer as well.

Winds will continue throughout the day, subsiding Sunday evening. High pressure will still be largely in control of our weather pattern.

