A beautiful weekend ahead of us, but a storm will move in early next week. Strong winds, much colder temperatures, and snow will all move in starting next Monday.

Most of New Mexico has held onto seasonable temperatures Friday afternoon, but southeast parts of the state have been cooler thanks to cloud cover and light rain. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend with warming temperatures into Sunday. Enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend while we have it because that will all change early next week.

A powerful storm system will move into New Mexico on Monday. Winds will increase statewide by Monday afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 45-65 mph. Snow will begin to move into western New Mexico by early Monday afternoon as a strong cold front pushes into the state. A mix of rain and snow will push east through early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow will fall along the cold front, with the heaviest snow across the western, northern, and central mountains. There will be a chance for snow in the Albuquerque metro Monday evening. Snow will taper off Monday night, but scattered snow showers will return again Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be much colder Tuesday, and with windy conditions, it is only going to feel even colder. The storm moves out by Tuesday night and will leave us with colder, but quieter weather for the rest of next week.

We may run into travel impacts as the storm moves into western New Mexico Monday afternoon. Heavy snow along the cold front will reduce visibility in these areas, and quick-hitting snowfall could create icy conditions. Even in other areas where snowfall is not expected to be heavy, strong winds will blow the snow around, also causing reduced visibility and the potential for icy roads.