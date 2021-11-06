Quiet weekend ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s going to be a quiet weekend all across the state. But it was a busy week across parts of eastern New Mexico though as we’ve had a cold front bringing in some much cooler temperatures earlier into the week, mostly Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are currently under the influence of high pressure that is bringing westerly upper-level wind. That wind is going to contribute to compressional heating, which is when air comes down the east slopes of the central mountain chain into the eastern half of the state. That air pressure from above causes it to warm up.

