Quiet Wednesday morning as temperatures warm up across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –It is a very quiet morning across the state. Temperatures are starting out cool, so wear the layers, because we are heating up big time this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s for most of the state. Winds will become breezy during the afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph in northeast and eastern New Mexico. Winds will only be up to around 20-25 in the Rio Grande Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny, except for some high clouds moving into southern New Mexico.

The state will stay warm through the week, despite a backdoor cold front moving into eastern NM today, and cooling temperatures there a few degrees tomorrow. Virga is possible with erratic wind gusts on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will pop up Friday afternoon and move through the east side of the state. The weekend will dry out, with sunshine and warm temps.