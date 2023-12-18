It is a quiet start to the week all across New Mexico. However, an unsettled weather pattern will bring multiple weather disturbances and storms into the state through the weekend.

High clouds began streaming into New Mexico Monday. Temperatures have been over 10° cooler today across the eastern half of the state, but mild air is still in place despite the cool-down. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on Tuesday with the high clouds sticking around. A couple spotty showers will be possible over parts of the Gila.

A weak weather disturbance will cross New Mexico on Wednesday. This will bring spotty showers for areas in central and western New Mexico, along with the Rio Grande Valley. A few flurries will also be possible across the northern mountains, but little accumulation is expected. Drier weather returns Thursday with another slight uptick in temperatures.

Our weather becomes much more unsettled starting Friday as two storm systems will move into New Mexico through the weekend. These storms will bring widespread chances for rain and mountain snow Friday afternoon through Sunday, especially to western, central and northern parts of the state. Over a foot of snow will be possible across some of the northern and western mountains, with wetting rainfall in the lower elevations. There is still some uncertainty in the timing of these storm systems and just how the cold the air will be with them. However, expect the weather to quiet down for Christmas Day with colder air in place.