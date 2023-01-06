A storm system will exit New Mexico tonight leaving quieter weather behind this weekend. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday, but then warm into early next week.

Light snow fell Friday across parts of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado as a storm system scrapes across New Mexico. For most of the state though it brought windy weather. These winds will die down through the evening and leave cooler weather behind for Saturday. Quieter weather will return this weekend with light winds and seasonable temperatures. A warming trend begins Sunday that will continue into early next week.

Another “scraper” storm system will move across New Mexico next Wednesday. This storm could bring light snow across western and northern parts of the state, along with southern Colorado. Windy weather will return to the eastern half of the state, and temperatures will take another dip as a weak cold front sweeps across the state. Drier weather will return to finish the week as temperatures climb once again.