A stretch of quiet weather continues through the end of the year. A more active weather pattern returns by the middle of next week.

Temperatures warmed a couple more degrees across New Mexico today with more sunshine and lighter winds across the state. It will be another cold night though with clouds streaming into the state that will leave us partly sunny for Thursday. High temperatures will finally be back to around average for the end of December starting Friday and stick with us into the weekend. A weak backdoor cold front will drop temperatures a couple degrees for Sunday across northern and western New Mexico. The front will even bring a few flurries and light snow to the San Juan Mountains and peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The cool air will stick with us into the New Year.

While we’ve seen a break from the active weather pattern the last few days across the state, we will get back on the storm by starting the middle of next week with a series of storms that will move into New Mexico through the first couple of weeks of the New Year. There is still a lot of uncertainty though with our next storm that will move into the state Tuesday into Wednesday.