Quiet weather will continue through Thanksgiving Day with warmer afternoon temperatures. Snow and rain chances will return to parts of New Mexico again starting Friday.

Drier air brought more sunshine to New Mexico today with warmer temperatures across the northern half of the state and cooler temperatures in the southern half of New Mexico. Winds were breezy again in eastern New Mexico, but will die down tonight. Quieter weather will continue to stick around through Wednesday with sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Clouds will be on the increase on Thanksgiving Day ahead of our next storm system.

Our next storm system will arrive Friday in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. At the same time, a backdoor cold front will move into the state Friday through Saturday morning. The two will combine to bring snow to the northern half of the state on Friday with lower-elevation rain. However, with colder temperatures Friday night, snow levels will drop to valley floors by Saturday morning. That means the Albuquerque Metro will even have a chance for light snow Saturday morning before switching back over to rain chances by the afternoon.

Drier weather will return again by Sunday, but temperatures will stay chilly into early next week as forecast models continue to keep us on this pattern of active weather.