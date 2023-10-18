Quiet weather will continue into the weekend with record high temperatures Saturday. A storm system will bring rain and colder temperatures next week.

Another mostly quiet weather day across New Mexico Wednesday. A backdoor cold front is pushing south across eastern New Mexico, cooling high temperatures off over 10° compared to Tuesday. Meanwhile, Albuquerque has nearly broken a record high temperature today, climbing into the mid-80s. It will be a seasonably cool night across the state with calm conditions.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler across most of the state Thursday. High pressure will start to build nearby on Friday, bringing a warming trend that will last through Saturday as our weather will stay dry. Saturday will bring record and near-record high temperatures across the state. Temperatures will take a slight drip Sunday and Monday as the high pressure weakens and moves away from the state.

Changes begin late Monday as a storm system approaches New Mexico and sends a strong cold front through the state through Monday night. Temperatures will be significantly cooler next Tuesday behind the front as we will also see widespread chances for rain and thunderstorms. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the timing of this storm system and how much rain we will see, but there is some confidence that southeast New Mexico will likely see the best rain chances.