NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold and quiet. High clouds are moving into western New Mexico and will spread across the state today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be similar to Monday, with highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Westerly wind flow and downslope warming will help temperatures climb on Wednesday. However, the next storm will bring colder temperatures and snow on Thursday and Friday.

Snow chances will be limited to eastern New Mexico, leaving the Rio Grande Valley dry. Models are disagreeing on the snowfall forecast in eastern New Mexico. At best, there is a chance for heavy snow in the east plains, and lighter snow around the northern, central and southern mountains.