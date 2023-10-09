Our quiet and warm weather will continue through Tuesday. Windier weather will return on Wednesday and Thursday.

It has been a quiet and warm start to the week. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms developed Monday afternoon across New Mexico’s mountain ranges. These showers tapered off tonight. Another Albuquerque Box pattern may be set up again for Mass Ascension on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be another quiet and warm day across the state with mostly sunny skies and a couple of spotty showers and storms in southeast New Mexico.

Winds will be light Wednesday morning for Mass Ascension but will pick up quickly in the afternoon with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Strong winds will develop across northwest New Mexico. While winds will taper off Wednesday night, it may still be breezy Thursday morning as a cold front sweeps across the state. This cold front will move through Albuquerque between 6 and 8 a.m. Those winds could impact the Special Shapes Rodeo, Mass Ascension, and Balloon Fiesta on Thursday morning. Stronger winds develop Thursday afternoon with 35 to 55 mph wind gusts possible across the state. The strongest winds will be in eastern New Mexico. High temperatures across the northern two-thirds of New Mexico will be dramatically cooler Thursday afternoon thanks to the morning’s cold front. Winds will die down Thursday night.

Friday morning will likely be the coldest air most of us have seen this season, with Albuquerque dipping into the 30s for the first time since April. More areas in western and northern New Mexico will see their first freeze of the season. Winds will be light at the ground out at Balloon Fiesta Park though for the Special Shapes Rodeo and Mass Ascension!

The upcoming weekend also looks nice and quiet for Balloon Fie