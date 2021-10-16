Quiet, sunny weather with warming temperatures continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a cold start Saturday, we rebounded quite nicely. Low temperatures bottomed out in the low to mid-20s across much of northern New Mexico. But thanks to the dry air, some cities flipped nearly 40 degrees in just 8 hours! Highs ranged in the middle 60s for many areas including the Rio Grande Valley thanks to very dry air and southwest winds. We’ll continue the warming trend into Monday with winds slowly strengthening ahead of the next storm system.

With that arrival, some clouds and moisture increase from the southwest. A few sprinkles to rain showers can be found along the higher spots west with the Tusas Mountains favored. Besides this, Sunday will be another flawless fall day across our state. We’ll warm into the lower 70s for Albuquerque down into Socorro with a few more clouds. Otherwise, the strong winds hold off until Monday. We can expect widespread wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range come Monday afternoon. But we stay dry for the foreseeable future beyond this.