Monday morning is chilly, clear and quiet. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s and 80s across most of New Mexico by this afternoon. Winds will stay light all day across the state. Clouds will build in over the mountains during the early afternoon, and we will see scattered showers and storms over the western mountains this afternoon and evening. A couple of spot showers will be possible in the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Sacramento Mountains.

Tuesday will be similar, but skies will be cloudier. A storm is going to cross into the Rockies on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing gusty winds into New Mexico both days. Winds will be strongest during the afternoons and evenings, with gusts up to around 30 to 45 mph. The state will stay dry as the storm stays to our north. A cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon, bringing much cooler temperatures on Friday.