Quiet night ahead but big changes are on the horizon

It was another flawless day here in New Mexico for the many events going on this weekend. Temperatures warmed to 75 degrees in Albuquerque and into the lower 80s across southern NM under mainly sunny skies. High pressure is here now and will be with us only briefly. It’ll being warmer temperatures Monday with abundant sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for the metro to start the week. No issues to Balloon Fiesta as of yet, but changes are coming midweek.

A trough with a series of storms will develop along the west coast over the next 7-10 days keeping New Mexico right on the fringe of some active weather. It looks like the state avoids most of the heavy rain (with the exception of far west and northwest NM) but not the wind! Some powerful wind gusts will arrive the midweek and then again next weekend as a strong jet stream moves right over us. This may have impacts for the balloons taking off. Stay tuned!