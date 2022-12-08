NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that impacted the state yesterday is quickly pushing northeast, allowing for much calmer and drier conditions this afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, especially north and west. They will remain seasonable throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend across New Mexico.

There will be breezy conditions across the northeast today and into tomorrow afternoon, with gusts up to 40 mph, but not enough for an advisory most likely. Downslope warming will also be apparent with west/southwesterly breezes, allowing temperatures east to get a bit warmer.

Dry, calm, and seasonable will be the name of the weather game this weekend. However, by late Sunday and into Monday a large storm system will push into the state. This may bring us the coldest temperatures of the season so far, windy conditions, and even snow across the west and north central parts of the state.