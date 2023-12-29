Friday morning is freezing and clear across New Mexico. It will be a sunny day, statewide, and temperatures will be around a degree warmer than Thursday. Winds will be lighter in northeast NM, but a light breeze will still be present. The state will stay dry through New Year’s Day. Winds will become breezier in eastern and southern NM on Saturday and Sunday, and clouds will increase across the state on Saturday and Monday.

We will see gradual warming through Saturday, but a cold front will start to cool New Mexico from north to south on Sunday and Monday. New Year’s Eve will be very cold at midnight, so dress warm! The next storm will bring chances for rain and light snow to central and southern NM on Tuesday. This will be a low impact storm.