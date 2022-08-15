NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and mild. Skies will start mostly sunny, but higher clouds will move in throughout the day, leading to partly cloudy conditions. Scattered showers and storms will develop in western and northern New Mexico this afternoon. A flood watch will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Isolated storms will be possible in the central mountain chain. Storms will move north/northeast during the late afternoon and evening. The middle Rio Grande Valley will stay mostly dry, similar to the weekend weather. Eastern New Mexico will stay completely dry.

Today will be hot, with warmer than normal temperatures. However, a cold front will arrive Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing heavier rain to northern NM on Tuesday, and cooling temperatures down through Wednesday.