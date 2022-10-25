The large storm system that impacted New Mexico this weekend and early week has quickly pushed east into the central parts of the US. This departing system is allowing for the return of westerly winds through mid week.

Westerly winds will bring drier air, calmer conditions, and a lot more sunshine through Wednesday. This will allow temperatures to warm a few degrees, but still expected to be a little below average across the state before an even bigger cool down arrives Thursday.

An upper level low is going to dig into the state late Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring a strong cold front, allowing high temperatures to drop 5-15 degrees in 24 hours. Breezy to windy conditions are forecast across the southwest, gusting up to 30-40 mph. There is the chance for isolated showers and snow north and across the Central Mountain Chain. However, precipitation will not be nearly as heavy as yesterday’s storm.