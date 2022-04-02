We have quite the perfect opening weekend of April all across New Mexico! Saturday featured abundant sunshine, pleasant temperatures, and somewhat calmer wind speeds. High temperatures were finally back above average where ABQ reached into the middle 70s, Santa Fe hit the upper 60s, and Roswell made it into the lower 80s. We’ll have a quiet night in store for us as well with milder temperatures statewide. Earlier Sunday we’ll see increasing high clouds ahead of a backdoor cold front late Sunday into early Monday. This will be mainly a dry front expect for the northern mountains. We’ll see a few rain and mountain snow showers later Sunday. Otherwise, stronger wind gusts will be noticeable Sunday. This is something we’ll see frequently all next week.

As the storm strengthens east of New Mexico, high pressure will develop over the west coast. This sharp difference in pressure and temperatures will create very windy weather Tuesday and Wednesday for us. Wind gusts will most likely reach advisory to warning status, which means gusts will potentially break 50-60 mph. This could cause some damage especially for eastern NM. With all the high wind, we’ll enjoy sunny skies and near average to above average temperatures. Tuesday will be one of the warmer days as highs reach into the upper 70s for the RGV and upper 80s for the southeast. Overall, the pattern is drying out in this extended forecast.