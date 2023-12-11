Monday morning is cold across New Mexico. Temperatures are starting in the teens, twenties and thirties. High clouds are moving into New Mexico from the west. We will see high clouds over the state all day, and temperatures will warm up from the weekend, with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Tuesday will be a similar day, but with overcast skies.

The next storm will impact New Mexico Wednesday through Friday, bringing rain, snow and colder temperatures. The northeast highlands and northern mountains will see the most snow, potentially over a foot. Western NM will see lighter snowfall amounts, and there is still uncertainty as to how much snow will be seen in the Metro. However, most of the state will at least see rain showers on Thursday.