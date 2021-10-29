Quiet and warm Halloween weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Overall a quiet weekend as warmer weather continues to move in through Saturday. A cold front will bring in cooler temperatures for Halloween.
Story Continues Below
- Crime: ‘Just get down on the ground’: Stray bullets fly through dental office
- Investigations: New Mexico police chief investigated for hidden camera in office vent
- Weather: Not so spooky Halloween weekend forecast
- Albuquerque: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Albuquerque metro area
- Español: KRQE En Español: Jueves 28 de Octubre 2021
High pressure continues to build over New Mexico Friday and will warm temperatures through Saturday afternoon. A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico Saturday evening. As this front pushes south and west, it may bring a slight canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be 10 -25° cooler across eastern New Mexico and roughly 5° elsewhere.
There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast next week. There will be a slight warmup for many on Monday. After that, it looks likely a storm system will move through New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday, but the strength of it is in question. Watch for cooler temperatures in the middle of next week, but the chance for precipitation remains very low. It’s possible a stronger storm system may move in late next week that will keep the cooler temperatures in place, and hopefully bring a better chance for precipitation. Again, there is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast next week.
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.