Quiet and warm Halloween weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Overall a quiet weekend as warmer weather continues to move in through Saturday. A cold front will bring in cooler temperatures for Halloween.

High pressure continues to build over New Mexico Friday and will warm temperatures through Saturday afternoon. A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico Saturday evening. As this front pushes south and west, it may bring a slight canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be 10 -25° cooler across eastern New Mexico and roughly 5° elsewhere.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast next week. There will be a slight warmup for many on Monday. After that, it looks likely a storm system will move through New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday, but the strength of it is in question. Watch for cooler temperatures in the middle of next week, but the chance for precipitation remains very low. It’s possible a stronger storm system may move in late next week that will keep the cooler temperatures in place, and hopefully bring a better chance for precipitation. Again, there is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast next week.

