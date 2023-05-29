A quieter start to the week with warmer weather settling in. Storm chances will return again Wednesday, including a few strong to severe storms in the eastern part of New Mexico.

A much quieter weather day this Memorial Day across New Mexico. A couple strong to severe storms still formed in the northeastern of the state, and even a couple showers on the north end of the Gila. Showers and storms will end after sunset with mild air sticking around into Tuesday morning. Another warm day is on the way Tuesday with a couple very isolated rain showers in eastern New Mexico and some evaporating rain in the metro, which could result in some windy conditions in the afternoon and evening.

Strong to severe storms will be returning to eastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. The biggest threat will be large hail and damaging winds. Meanwhile in the western half of New Mexico, winds will pick up bringing a high fire danger from the Bootheel into the Albuquerque metro. A couple isolated storms will also try and move into the Albuquerque metro Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Our weather stays unsettled, especially for those in eastern and northern New Mexico, where isolated to scattered storm chances will continue into the weekend. Storms chances will push farther west into the weekend, bringing storms chances all the way out to the Arizona state line.