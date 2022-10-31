NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday will stay mostly sunny with light winds. Temperatures will be near normal, climbing into the 50s and 60s. For trick-or-treaters, wear layers under the costumes. Temps will become chilly after the sun sets at 6:13 p.m..

The weather will stay quiet Tuesday. Winds will pick up Wednesday, ahead of the next storm. The storm will cross the state on Thursday and Friday, bringing rain, snow, strong winds and colder temperatures.