NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and chilly. We will see the weekend’s beautiful weather spilling over into our new week. High pressure is over the southwest, which will keep winds mostly light, temperatures milder and skies mostly to partly sunny.

Eastern NM will see breezes up to around 30 mph today, but much windier weather arrives tomorrow in the plains. As the next winter storm moves closer, winds will gust up to 45-50 mph on Tuesday and up to around 55 mph on Wednesday in the plains and central mountains. Temperatures will stay warmer than normal through Tuesday, but a cold front will move in on Wednesday with the winter storm, cooling temperatures down for a couple of days. Skies will stay mostly sunny this morning, but high clouds will move in this afternoon and evening. Clouds will thicken on Tuesday. Some light snow is possible in the San Juan Mountains late tonight and Tuesday night, but the widespread snow and rain will arrive on Wednesday. Snow and rain are expected in central and northwest NM.