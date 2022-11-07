NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is cool and quiet. Temperatures are starting in the 20s, 30s and 40s. Temperatures will be mild and warmer than normal Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High clouds are moving in over the state. A light breeze will blow in from the south at 5-15 mph.
The winds will pick up more on Tuesday, leading to an even warmer day. The next storm will approach New Mexico on Wednesday, making for a windy day. The storm will cross northern New Mexico through Thursday, bringing snow and rain to northern NM Wednesday night to Thursday midday, and a strong cold front.