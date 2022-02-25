NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier and warmer weather is returning to New Mexico. Some of the warmest weather so far this year arrives by the end of next week.

Warmer weather returned to western New Mexico Friday afternoon, while the eastern half of the state warmed close to highs Thursday. It was kept cooler, especially under a blanket of clouds across the southeastern part of the state. Those clouds will clear out overnight giving way to clear skies and cold temperatures again to start Saturday morning.

A weak upper-level disturbance will move over New Mexico this weekend, sending in a couple of weak cold fronts. Most will not feel the effects of these fronts as they will only slow the warming trend this weekend, but not cool off afternoon highs. No moisture is expected with these cold fronts either.

A ridge of high pressure builds over the state next week, jump-starting the warming trend through next Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, many will see the warmest weather so far this year.