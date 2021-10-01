Quiet and dry weather returns for the weekend

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain is moving out of New Mexico Friday night, giving way to a quieter and drier weekend statewide. Fog could play a factor in the first morning of Balloon Fiesta Saturday.

Forecast Continues Below

The storm system that brought widespread, heavy rain and mountain snow to New Mexico is making its way out of the state tonight. Rain will be wrapping up across central and eastern parts of the state this evening through the early overnight hours. With all the recent rain, calm winds, and clear skies that will develop overnight, fog may develop along the Rio Grande Valley by Saturday morning. If fog does develop, this will likely impact Balloon Fiesta Park. It will mix out once the sun comes over the mountains.

Drier air and quieter weather will be moving into New Mexico this weekend, this should set up for a perfect first weekend of Balloon Fiesta, outside of the potential for fog Saturday morning. A couple of spotty showers will be possible over the northern mountains. Afternoon highs will slowly warm, but continue to stay below average for this time of year.

Another storm system will approach New Mexico next Tuesday. This will bring a tap of monsoon moisture into the state and bring back rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

ReportIt@krqe.com

Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES