NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold across the state, with temperatures starting in the negatives, single digits, teens and twenties. Skies are clear and winds are mostly calm, other than a breeze in the central highlands. Thursday will be a quiet and cool day. Winds will even lighten across the state, thanks to high pressure.

The next storm will arrive Friday, bringing snow, rain and wind. Snow will start in northwest NM during morning, and spread east-ward throughout the day. The Metro will see a chance for rain, snow and mix during the afternoon. The northern mountains will see snow by around noon, and the northeast highlands will see some rain during the afternoon and snow by the evening and overnight. A winter storm watch is in effect for Raton Pass, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas and Union County for Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. Four to eight inches of snow will be possible in that area, with up to ten inches near the Colorado state line. The rest of the northern mountains will see around one to eight inches of snow. The storm will move out on Saturday, followed by clearing skies and cold temperatures.